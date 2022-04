Saturday, 9 April 2022

Fuel prices were reduced as of midnight Friday April 8, Yeniduzen reported.

The new fuel prices per litre are as follows: Unleaded 95 Octane – 17.44 TL, Unleaded 98 Octane – 17.68 TL, Euro Diesel – 18.49 TL and Paraffin – 18.44 TL.

Yeniduzen