Fuel prices have been reduced as of today, Yeniduzen reports.

The new prices are as follows: 95 octane petrol decreased from 32.21 TL to 31.21 TL, and 98 octane petrol decreased from 32.77 TL to 31.77 TL. Euro Diesel decreased from 31.65 TL to 30.65 TL, and the price of paraffin went down from 31.65 TL to 30.65 TL.

