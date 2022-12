Friday, 16 December 2022

Fuel prices have been reduced effective as of today, Yeniduzen reports.

The price per litre of 95 octane unleaded was reduced from 18.50 TL to 18 TL and 98 octane unleaded was reduced from 18.81 TL to 18.31 TL per litre.

Euro Diesel was reduced from 20.43 TL to 19.93 TL per litre.

Paraffin is down from 20.35 TL to 19.85 TL per litre.

Yeniduzen