Fuel prices have been increased again, Yeniduzen reported.

The price per litre increases are as follows: 95 octane gasoline increased from 10.37 TL to 11.65 TL. 98 octane gasoline was increased from 10.58 TLto 11.89 TL.

Euro diesel is up from 10.09 TL to 11.23 TL per litre.

In a separate report, Yeniduzen writes that the cost of a 10 kg bottle of domestic gas has increased from 140 TL to 180 TL. This is the greatest increase recorded in the last two years.

Yeniduzen says that there have been nine price adjustments to domestic bottled gas in the last two years and that the last two increases have really hit the consumer in the pocket.

Yeniduzen