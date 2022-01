Fuel prices will increase by 80 kurush per litre tonight; the last price hike was made on 15 December, 2021, Kibris Postasi reported.

The decision made by the Council of Ministers to raise the cost of fuel will be published in the Official Gazette today.

Accordingly the price of fuel per litre will be as follows: 98 Octane Unleaded 12.69 TL, 95 Octane Unleaded – 12.45 TL and Euro Diesel – 12.03 TL.

Prices will increase at midnight tonight.

Kibris Postasi