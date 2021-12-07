LGC News logo

Fuel Prices to Increase at Midnight

  • 13 hours ago

North Cyprus News - Petrol pumpFuel prices have been increased by over 1 TL per litre for unleaded petrol and Euro Diesel Yeniduzen reported.

The new prices will come into force at midnight tonight (Tuesday) and will be as follows: 95 octane – 10.37 TL, 98 octane – 10.58 TL,  Euro Diesel – 10.09 TL and Paraffin – 9.99 TL.

In a separate reporte, Yeniduzen writes that six garages face criminal charges for hoarding fuel ahead of anticipated price hikes. Economy Minister Şahap Aşıkoğlu said that he personally had visited two or three garages who claimed to be out of fuel.

Yeniduzen

