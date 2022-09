Wednesday, 7 September 2022

The price of fuel was increased at midnight on Tuesday, Yeniduzen reported.

Unleaded fuel went up by 2 TL per litre and Euro Diesel increased by 1 TL per litre.

The new prices per litre are as follows: 95 octane unleaded is 20.42 TL; 98 octane unleaded gasoline 20.73 TL; Euro Diesel is now 25.70 TL and kerosene is 25.43 TL.

Yeniduzen