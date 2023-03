Friday, 17 March 2023

Fuel prices were reduced at midnight last night, Kibris Postasi reports.

A reduction of 56 kurus per litre was made to 98 and 95 octane unleaded petrol and 93 kurus to Euro diesel.

The new prices per litre are as follows: 95 octane unleaded 19.70 TL, 98 octane unleaded 20.01 TL, Euro diesel 18.75 TL and paraffin 18.04 TL.

Kibris Postasi