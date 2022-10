Thursday 19 October 2022

Kib-Tek has purchased 24,000 metric tons of fuel for the Teknecik Power Station with only ten days of fuel left in stock, Kibris Postasi reports.

The decision by the Council of Ministers was published in the Official Gazette.

In a statement, it said that close procurement tenders could not be concluded within the required time frame, hence fuel will be purchased from Hayati Özok, the lowest bidder, with a fee of plats+$13 per metric ton.

