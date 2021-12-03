Long queues were seen at petrol stations this morning, however a fuel tanker has arrived at the island, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Petroleum Association. unleaded 95 octane petrol will be delivered to K-Pet garages this afternoon and diesel will be delivered on Saturday morning. Alpet garages are receiving diesel supplies today, the statement said.

Yeniduzen reported that fuel supply issues would be resolved by noon tomorrow and that all garages would have supplies of diesel and petrol by tomorrow morning.

Referring to the fuel shortages in North Cyprus, Economy and Energy Minister Sunat Atun said that successive supply tankers are being organised and both Alpet and K-Pet have been asked to coordinate the arrival of two supply tankers for next week. Both companies have agreed to this arrangement, he said.

He went on to say that the fuel shortages in North Cyprus were because of a disruption in the global supply chain, bad weather conditions and “past political administrations playing with the parameters of the current fuel regulation and dismantling the regulation“.

Atun said that fuel prices in the TRNC are very low compared to the South and Turkey, adding that the country is in good shape despite global price increases.

Noting that the price regulation in fuel is determined on the basis of the European Central Exchange (PLATTS), Atun also said that a regulation will be made according to the situation on 8 December.

He said that a press conference will be held next week, when all findings and future plans will be conveyed to the public in an open and transparent manner.

Yeniduzen