Tuesday, 24 January 2023

The fuel ship which was to arrive on Monday to restock the Teknecik power station has been delayed, Yeniduzen reports.

General Manager of Kib-Tek Dalman Aydın, who made a statement last Saturday, said that the Teknecik Power Plant had three days of fuel left, and that the fuel ship would arrive on Monday at the latest.

Meanwhile, there have been numerous alternating power cuts across the country over the last two weeks.

No fuel has been sent from Turkish-owned AKSA power plant, which acted as a stopgap last time there were delays in fuel deliveries.

Currently, electricity is being purchased from south Cyprus, while the fuel ship is expected to arrive this evening.

Yeniduzen