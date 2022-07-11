Monday, 11 July 2022

One of Australia’s most wanted criminals, drug baron Mark Buddle was reportedly arrested on his way back to his refuge in North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported.

It was claimed in international press reports that he had been arrested by the FBI, while the local press claimed that he had been arrested by the TRNC police, sent to Ankara and handed over to Interpol.

Yeniduzen writes that when it contacted the local police, no official statement was issued.

Aside from drug smuggling, in 2010, Buddle became a person of interest following the murder of a security guard.

According to a report published this February by Kibris Gerçek, Mark Douglas Buddle, who was forbidden to enter Turkey, entered the country the TRNC on July 7, 2021 with a 30-day visa.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Gerçek