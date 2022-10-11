Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Surgery for a four-year-old boy diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of one, will now be possible following a successful campaign to raise funds to pay for the operation, Yeniduzen reports.

Kuzey Selengüçlü, who suffered brain damage after being starved of oxygen at birth, will have his operation at St Louis Children’s Hospital in the United States in January.

Kuzey’s father Gurdal Selengüçlü, told Yeniduzen that the campaign had raised the $68,000 needed for the operation. “We collected the money necessary for our child’s recovery and ended the campaign. I would like to thank everyone who supported us.

Selengüçlü said that the surgery had been booked for 10 November but had to be postponed because they had insufficient funds to pay for the operation. Surgery will now take place on January 12.

Kuzey’s father said that with surgery, his little boy had an 80 percent chance of standing and walking unaided.

Yeniduzen