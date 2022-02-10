Thursday, 10 February, 2022.

The funeral of casino boss Halil Falyalı, who died from gunshot wounds following an attack outside his house in Çatalköy, took place today at Kumyalı, Yeniduzen reported.

Mr Falyalı was the owner of Les Ambassadors Hotel and Casino in Kyrenia.

Falyali’s security guards maintained at his house while a brief religious ceremony was held at his home. No photography was permitted there.

Police were present on the route to the cemetery.

The cemetery where Mr Falyali was to be interred was closed. Mr Falyalı’s family and a number of politicians representing the UBP and local mayors were present at the funeral.

Among those attending the funeral were: Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu, Minister of Interior Kutlu Evren, UBP Deputy Ünal Üstel, Mehmetçik Mayor Cemil Sarıçizmeli, Kyrenia Mayor Nidai Güngördü, UBP Deputy Nazım Çavuşoğlu and UBP former Deputy Aytaç Çaluda, Büyükkonuk Mayor Ahmet Sennaroğlu, Beyarmudu Mayor İlker Edip.

Yeniduzen