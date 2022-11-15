Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The funeral for Türker Salih Hastürer was held on Monday in London, Kibris Postasi reports.

Türker Salih Hastürer, died after being in intensive care for six weeks after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

Born in Küçük Kaymaklı in 1947, Hastürer was known as a very successful goalkeeper. He started his football career in Küçük Kaymaklı and continued his football career with Kahramanspor until 1967, and became the winner of the goalkeeper’s cup with the fewest goals conceded in the 1966-1967 season.

Before the noon prayer at Palmers Green Mosque in North London, a ceremony was held with the participation of his family and friends.

After the ceremony and prayer at the mosque, he was buried in the Muslim section of Lavender Hill cemetery in Enfield.

Kibris Postasi