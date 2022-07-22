Friday, 22 July, 2022

The funeral for Bayram Karaman was held yesterday at Çatalköy Cemetery who died at the age of 72, Kibris Postasi reported.

Attending the funeral ceremony were Karaman’s family and friends, former President Mehmet Ali Talat, Chairman of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Tufan Erhürman, a number of MPs, and trade unionists.

Bayram Karaman, who had a long history of union activities and served as a CTP deputy for two terms, had been receiving medical treatment for a while.

His name was synonymous with the Dome Hotel, which was jointly managed by its employees and was a CTP member of parliament between 2003 and 2009

Karaman was married and had two children.

Journalist Cenk Mutluyakali wrote a particularly warm eulogy for Mr Karaman in his column in Yeniduzen on Thursday.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen