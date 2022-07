Friday, 22 July, 2022

The cost of unleaded petrol and diesel has been reduced, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel has announced, Kibris Postasi reported.

Accordingly, the price per litre of 95 octane unleaded petrol has been reduced from 22.52 to 21.29 TL and 98 octane unleaded has been reduced from 22.82 to 21.59 TL.

Diesel has been reduced from 24.86 to 23.86 TL.

