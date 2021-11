Seven flights destined for Ercan Airport yesterday were either diverted or never departed because of gale force winds in the region, Yeniduzen reported.

Director of the Civil Aviation Department Mustafa Sofi, said that two flights, one from Istanbul and one from Adana were diverted to Antalya.

Five other flights destined for Ercan from various locations in Turkey were unable to take off because of the gale winds in North Cyprus.

