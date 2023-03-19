Sunday, 19 March 2023

Some petrol stations in the south are likely to close because many motorists in the south are crossing the border to buy fuel in the TRNC, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to Greek Cypriot daily Alithia, petrol stations in the south cannot cope with the competition because fuel is between 30-40 cents per litre cheaper in the north.

The worst affected stations are those close to the border checkpoint in south Nicosia

Several months ago, the Union of Petrol Station Owners in the south filed a complaint with the EU Commission against the Greek Cypriot government because the government had failed to stop people crossing the border to purchase fuel in the north.

In the last 24 hours, the union also requested a meeting with the newly-elected Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides to discuss this issue.

Kibris Postasi