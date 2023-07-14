Friday, 14 July 2023

The Turkish Cypriot Auto Repairers’ Association has announced that car repairs will be charged for in Euros, Yeniduzen reports.

The Association stated that it was preparing a price list indexed to the Euro. Meanwhile, other professional organisations have decided to take the same action.

The Cyprus Turkish Auto Repairers Association, affiliated to the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen (KETEZO), announced its decision while blaming the daily devaluation of the Turkish Lira..

This decision taken by the union has received both support and other reactions from the public.

Some economic organisations who were approached for comment by Yeniduzen said that they supported this decision, while others argued that it was “not sustainable“.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Auto Repairers Union Erkut Kıranaoğlu, who spoke to Yeniduzen, said that, “Our income and labour were vanishing day by day, we now have put a stop to this”, and added, “It will take some time for the public to digest this, but this is what should happen“.

Kıranaoğlu also pointed out that, “Even the Electricity Authority demands foreign currency for many payments. It is not absurd for the tradesmen to do this“.

KTEZO, to which the union is affiliated, expressed its support for this decision and stated that a number of different businesses are also preparing to sell their labour indexed to the Euro.

Yeniduzen