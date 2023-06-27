Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Petrol station owners in south Cyprus gathered to protest about the loss of income while residents in the south cross the border to buy cheaper petrol in the TRNC, Yeniduzen reports.

A protest was held with a blockade of fuel trucks at the Metehan border checkpoint, temporarily halting crossing from the south to the north.

The Greek Cypriot police took extensive security measures during the protest, it was noted.

On Monday, the Greek Cypriot press report the the south’s government would announce stricter controls at crossings to prevent people purchasing extra fuel for use in the south, other than just filling their tanks.

The energy minister, while noting the objections of petrol station owners, said that it was not illegal for Greek Cypriots to purchase fuel in the north.

Yeniduzen