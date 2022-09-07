Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Kyrenia American Future College (GAU) teachers, parents and staff, located on the Nicosia-Guzelyurt Highway, were shocked to discover that ‘the school is closing’ today, Yeniduzen reported.

The college which is in Alayköy, Nicosia will be moved to Kyrenia, according to the school’s CEO.

The GAU American Future College, which provides kindergarten, secondary and high school education in Alayköy, Nicosia, within the body of Girne American University, will be merged with the educational institution in Kyrenia.

A number of members of staff and families reacted to this announcement saying that they would bring the issue to the Ministry of Education. Meanwhile, the CEO of Kyrenia American University, Assoc. Professor Dr. Hüda Hüdaverdi told Yeniduzen that, “We are not closing the school, we are moving it“.

He also acknowledged that one of the reasons for relocating the college was because the student enrolment numbers for the new academic year were too low.

Dr. Hüdaverdi said, “We will use the existing space for new projects. We’re not laying anyone off.

“We held a meeting in the morning. We are moving the existing structure to Kyrenia as we will use the building in new development programmes by undertaking the transportation of children and employees free of charge”.

He noted that there would be no change in fees and any parent who wanted to withdraw their child because of the move would have their fees refunded.

