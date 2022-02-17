Thursday, 17 February, 2022.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the South Cyprus authorities have failed to provide the necessary infrastructure and to remove physical obstacles at the Metehan border checkpoint, Kibris Postasi reported.

Referring to the long traffic queues at the Metehan checkpoint which continue to inconvenience Turkish and Greek Cypriots and foreigners, the ministry said that was a deliberate tactic made by the other side in order to discourage Greek Cypriots from shopping for cheaper goods in North Cyprus.

The ministry noted that if the necessary arrangements are made at the Metehan checkpoint on the south side, the traffic jams will come to an end and the need to seek other solutions to ensure smooth passage of vehicles in the region will disappear.

The ministry issued the following statement:

“Due to the lack of infrastructure and the physical barriers placed by Southern Cyprus, a heavy traffic jam continues at the Metehan Border Gate. It is seen that the South has increased the customs controls beyond its purpose in order to prevent the Greek Cypriots from shopping in our country.

“For this reason, it has been avoiding the lack of infrastructure and removing physical obstacles at the Metehan Border Gate for a long time. This political understanding complicates the daily lives of Turkish Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and foreigners and causes many complaints. If the Greek Cypriot side makes the necessary arrangements, the current traffic jam will come to an end and there will be no need to seek other solutions for the smooth passage of vehicles in the region”.

Kibris Postasi