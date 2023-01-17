Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Geçitkale Airport is to be used by the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Command in the near future, Yeniduzen reports.

The government is preparing to transfer the usage rights of Geçitkale Airport which has been under the management of Resource Consulting Ltd since 2010, owned by Asil Nadir, to the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Command.

The government has terminated its contract with Nadir because Nadir’s company has not paid what it owes for the grant of operating rights for the airport, according to the Official Gazette. The right of ‘force majeure’ was also cited.

Geçitkale Airport was first used for military purposes on 16 December 2019 when a Bayraktar TB2 type armed drone was deployed from Dalaman Naval Air Base Command and landed at Geçitkale Airport.

It has been stated that the airport will be converted into a military base for the time being.

Yeniduzen