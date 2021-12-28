Canvassing for the General Election to be held on January 23 begins today, BRT reported.

On Sunday, the Supreme Election Board announced the final list of candidates for the early general election. There are 403 candidates representing six districts of whom 50 will be elected by the public on Sunday, 23 January, 2022.

Participating in the elections are 40 MPs from the current parliament.

There are 50 seats for parliament which are distributed as follows: Nicosia – 16, Famagusta – 13, Kyrenia – 11, Iskele – 5, Güzelyurt – 3 and Lefke – 2.

BRTK