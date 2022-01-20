The early General Elections will take place in the TRNC on Sunday, 23 January, 2022.

There are 203,792 registered voters, and 50 seats in the Assembly.

Today is the last day of distribution of voter cards and information brochures.

Voters can find out where they can vote by visiting www.mahkemeler.net or ysk.mahkemeler.net and entering their ID card numbers.

Those who are registered to vote may do so after confirming their identity for the ballot box committee by presenting an official document such as an identity card, passport or driving licence .

Update: Yeniduzen reported that according to an announcement by the Supreme Election Board (YSK), voters with a positive Covid-19 test will not be able to vote in the early parliamentary elections on Sunday. Voters who go to the polling station and do not present a negative test result although they are listed as positive on the lists sent to the ballot box committees, will be removed from the ballot box area under the supervision of the police, and will be liable for prosecution.

Kibris Postasi