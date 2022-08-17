Wednesday, 17 August, 2022

Minister of Interior Ziya Öztürkler has announced that a new Immigration Amnesty designed to be more inclusive will be launched shortly, Kibris Postasi reported.

The minister said that the legal and technical work on the amnesty had been completed. The aim being to ensure immigrants are properly registered.

Öztürkler said, “On the one hand, we deport foreigners who remain irregular in the country and are involved in crime. Additionally, we are blocking the entry of people involved in crime in their country. We continue to work on the e-Visa. As a complement to this, we are enacting a general Immigration Amnesty. I would like to state that the immigration amnesty of foreigners who have been sentenced for some reason in the country or who have been sentenced while abroad should be considered as a last chance.”

