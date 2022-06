Wednesday, 7 June 2022

A former Kib-Tek board member Yusuf Avcıoğlu has announced that one of the two 60 MW steam turbines at the Teknecik Power Plant is out of order due to a malfunction.

Avcıoğlu’s statement reads as follows: “One of the two 60 MW steam turbines at the Teknecik power plant is out of service due to a malfunction. In addition to the routine cuts made due to an inability to meet demand, there are large-scale and long-term outages across the country”.

Yeniduzen