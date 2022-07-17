Sunday, 17 July 2022

Elderly people and those who are clinically vulnerable should ensure that they are up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines, specialist in Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology Dr. Emre Vudalı stated on social media, Kibris Postasi reported.

Dr. Vudalı said that a new antiviral drug called Monupravir helps to reduce that hospitalisation rate for those infected with the coronavirus.

He also noted that antibiotics were not helpful in this instance and only served to unbalance the natural immune system.

“It is definitely not recommended as the mistake will affect the normal flora bacteria, cause unnecessary side effects and increase the resistance rates [to antibiotics] in the community“.

New Covid Variants

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated, that is, differentiated, since its first appearance. BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.75 types, which are the subtypes of this variant, which is known as the latest omicron variant, and is increasing in the world. These new variants are generally more contagious but cause milder disease than the previous one. When a new and more infectious variant emerges, it becomes dominant over the previous variant, Dr. Vudalı said.

He went on to emphasise the importance of getting tested if you think you may have caught the coronavirus. He also stressed the importance of self-isolating if you test positive and observing hygiene rules, like hand washing and wearing masks [now mandatory in public spaces]

