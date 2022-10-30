Sunday, 30 October 2022

The Cyprus Foundations Administration (in cooperation with the Evkaf ) and Goodness Association, visited villages in Güzelyurt and the Mesarya, Kibris Postasi reported.

Mehmet Güneş, President of the Association of Kindness, stated that being concerned about the problems of others is one of the basic works of the civilization of kindness, in good times and in bad.

Products related to Turkish Cypriot culture were distributed to the locals during the visits, and gifts were given to the children.

Kibris Postasi