Tuesday, 27 December 2022

The results of the local elections showed the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) took the lead in Sunday’s local elections, as seven of its mayoral candidates won seats, AA News Agency reported.

A total of 208,236 registered voters were eligible to cast their votes at 768 ballot boxes across the country.

Unofficial results show that six of the National Unity Party (UBP) candidates and three independent candidates also won. Meanwhile the Democrat Party and Communal Party each won a mayoral seat.

BRT reported that there were no changes in mayors of the capital Nicosia, Güzelyurt, İskele and Lefke.

There was a change of guard in the major municipalities of Kyrenia, Famagusta and Gönyeli with Süleyman Uluçay, Murat Şengül and Hüseyin Amcaoğlu emerging as winners.

Voting ended at 6pm on Sunday with voter turnout remaining just below 70 per cent.

AA News Agency