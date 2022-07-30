Saturday, 30 July, 2022

The family of Asya Polatlı, who suffers from Type -1 SMA* and whose treatment is still ongoing, have stated that baby Asya can now stand and swallow little by little, Yeniduzen reported.

A post on social media by the family said the following:

“I have good news for you…I stand more comfortably now In that picture, my swallow that my brother Ergenç showed, I swallow a little

“Most importantly, my family, who has not stopped believing in me, is with me, and my brother Ergenç, whom we see from our family now, thank you very much for always believing in me, supporting me and making me function”.

The Polatli family walked a long road for little Aysa to finally receive a one-off gene therapy treatment which cost 2.4 million dollars in south Cyprus.

*(SMA – Type 1) A muscle-wasting disease – Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Yeniduzen