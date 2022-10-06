Thursday, 6 October 2022

The airline company which tendered for the TRNC flagship airline has withdrawn, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı said, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to Arıklı there were problems with the tender process and the company Mavi Gök Aviation withdrew because the process had become prolonged and for other seasonal-related issues.

Arıklı said that some sectors do not want to do business in the country, and that even the right policies are attributed badly.

“While many aircraft companies were making losses in this period, we should have known the value of the company at hand“, he said.

Arıklı also blamed the delays on too many dissenting voices and a lack of coherence affecting any agreement with the company.

He said that as long as this logic is followed, everyone will continue to ‘buy expensive tickets‘ adding, “Every right thing done in the country is reacted [against]“.

Kibris Postasi