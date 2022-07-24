Sunday, 24 July, 2022

A new law which envisaged a 20% cut to the salaries of all public services employees who earn more than 15,000TL has been revised, Kibris Postasi reported.

Yesterday it was reported that all the public service unions rebelled against the cuts, claiming that they were unlawful. They threatened to go to the Constitutional Court to challenge the government’s decision and that they would take to the streets in protest.

Today, it was announced that the decision had been revised and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel announced that the 15,000 TL salary threshold would be raised to 30,000 TL. Therefore no deductions will be made for those earning 15,000 TL or less. The 20 percent deduction now will only be applied to those earning 30,000 TL or more.

The new law was published in the Official Gazette.

The ruling is temporary and will be revised in April 2023.

Kibris Postasi