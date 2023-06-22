Thursday, 22 June 2023

The government’s City Planning Department has revoked the decision to annul the ordinance which prevents uncontrolled development of the Famagusta, Iskele and Yeniboğaziçi districts, Yeniduzen reports.

The main aim of the ordinance is to increase inspection with regards to public interest, preservation of natural resources and creating and developing habitable living spaces.

The second Ordinance entered into force on 14 January 2020 until a government decision was announced in October 2021 that it would be revoked.

The planning zone of those regions is currently being discussed at the Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Ministry stated that it would wait for the outcome of the court’s decision, in order not to waste more of the court’s time.

“Until the Constitutional Court decision, the Famagusta, Iskele, Yeniboğaziçi Order will be in effect”, the statement said.

Yeniduzen