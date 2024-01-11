A Chinese national who applied for TRNC citizenship on the grounds of having a “high income” is wanted by Interpol under a “red notice”, Yeniduzen reports.

According to an announcement in the Official Gazette, Yanxi Xia/Arman Kaya, born in 1969, applied for TRNC citizenship due in 2020, and in the security investigation, he was found guilty of “Establishing and Managing a Pyramidal Criminal Organisation” and that he was wanted by the authorities.

It was reported that the Chinese authorities had notified Interpol within this context and that the person in question was wanted with a “red notice“.

Following this discovery, the Government declared Yanxi Xia/Arman Kaya as a “banned immigrant“.

Yeniduzen