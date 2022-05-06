Friday, 6 May 2022

Following a meeting with President Ersin Tatar regarding forming a new government, DP Chairman Fikri Ataoğlu said, “A quick government model should be formed no matter what form it takes“, Yeniduzen reported.

Ataoğlu said, “We do not shy away from responsibility. 50 deputies have to find a solution to the nation’s problems. In any case, a fast government model should be formed“.

Yesterday, President Tatar met separately with delegations from all parties represented in parliament in order to decide which party leader would be given the mandate to form a new government.

In a separate article published by Yeniduzen, leader of the People’s Party (HP), Kudret Özersay said that they had shared their party’s views with the President regarding the political crisis in the country.

While noting that his party was trying to be constructive, Özersay said, “We will not become a part of some formations that are against democratic tolerance. We are in favour of democracy. We are of the opinion that there are alternatives and options that will lead the country to elections in a short time”.

Yeniduzen