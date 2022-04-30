Saturday, 30 April 2022

Leader of the UBP Faiz Sucuoğlu, who resigned his government has commented on the decision of the other coalition members, the YDP and DP’s decision not to give a vote of confidence to the government, has said that an early election will be the most likely outcome, BRT reported.

Sucuoğlu, who still remains in power until a new government can be formed, resigned after President Tatar did not back his demand to remove the Minister of Finance Sunat Atun from office one disciplinary grounds. Following which the president accepted the prime minister’s ultimatum that he would resign.

Meanwhile, all actions regarding the economy and electricity prices remain suspended until a new government is formed.

Sucuoğlu, referring to the decision of the Rebirth Party (YDP) and the Democrat Party (DP) not to give a vote of confidence to the UBP-DP-YDP coalition government, said that on Friday morning there had been no problems at their meetings and added, “whatever happened, it happened in the afternoon and they changed their decision.

“There is now an image of an early election here. An early general election awaits the country I see here.

“I don’t know if there are other possibilities, but even if nothing happens after all these trials, we will enter a process where it is necessary to discuss whether there is an early election in line with democracy“.

He said that the YDP and DP had set a time limit of 100 days for certain items in the protocol to be realised, some of which are in the government’s programme.

Sucuoğlu said, “This is why we found it strange. It is unthinkable for the UBP to accept an approach such as ‘You will either sign this or we will not give a vote of confidence ‘. We said that after the vote of confidence, we will talk at length and decide together. We were even planning to add some items ourselves. But we cannot accept an approach like a threat”.

He said that the latest developments will be evaluated today.

Elsewhere, Kibris Postasi reports that President Tatar has cancelled his planned visit to the UK on Tuesday, 3 May, following these recent events.

BRTK, Kibris Postasi