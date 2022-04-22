LGC News logo

Government Takes Over Kib-Tek’s Debt

  • 8:18 am

Friday, 22 April 2022

The UBP coalition government has prepared a decree to take over the debt of  over 1.46 billion Turkish Lira owed by Kib-Tek to AKSA, the Turkish energy supplier, as state debt, Yeniduzen reported.

The decree stated that “as of March 31, it aims to pay the electricity purchase debt and delay hikes to AKSA, and the interest and/or delay hikes to be accrued on this debt as of this date, by taking over as government debt’‘.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette and has come into force.

Yeniduzen

