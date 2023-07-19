Wednesday, 19 July 2023

The government remains a spectator as the Turkish Lira depreciates, leader of the CTP Tufan Erhürman said, Yeniduzen reports.

In a post on social media Erhürman said the following:

“ The Dollar 27 TL, Euro 30 TL, Sterling 35 TL. [A] 40 TL hike for bottled gas. The cost of living was determined on 25 June. Retirees, private sector employees and public employees will wait for six months in order to “protect” against the hikes that have been made since then and will be made from now on.

“The “Government” did not like the proposal for a stable currency indexed accounting system. A minister brought a cost of living proposal every four months, but the Council of Ministers did not accept it either.

“So what will you do? Do you have any suggestions other than watching our people get poorer, moreover, disappear every day? Or will the problem be solved when the minister changes? You are dragging us all into disaster “consistently….“

Yeniduzen