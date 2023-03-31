Friday, 31 March 2023

The government has granted another private contracting permit to T&T’s major operating partner Taşyapı İnşaat, despite the Supreme Administrative Court’s ruling that it should be cancelled, Yeniduzen reports.

The original contract permit was awarded to Taşyapı İnşaat, owned by Emrullah Turanlı, by the Council of Ministers without going to tender.

The court cancelled the contract after the Cyprus Turkish Building Contractors’ Association filed a suit against Taşyapı İnşaat.

According to the decision published in the Official Gazette, a special permit valid until 31 December 2024 was granted to Taşyapı İnşaat, T&T’s main partner, “provided that it operates with the cooperation or supervision of the contractors in the country“.

According to the decision, T&T will use this permit within the scope of “works to be done to transform the old runway to be the same as the new runway, which is exemplary in terms of quality and safety“.

Despite the fact that the new terminal building has been completed ten years after construction began, the airport building cannot be used until an Instrumental Landing System (ILS) and transformers arrive from Turkey. [Ed.]

