Saturday, 28 October 2023

The Great Hunting Season begins tomorrow, Kibris Postasi reports.

Hunting will be permitted for 13 days during the Great Hunting season. The Police General Directorate has reminded the public that they will conduct checks in all regions at the start of the season tomorrow and legal action will be taken against those who do not comply with the law.

The Ministry of Interior has announced that the Iskele, Famagusta, Nicosia, and Kyrenia district governorships will be open today from 09:30 to 12:00 to provide services for hunting licence transactions.

In a statement from the Ministry, it was noted that this decision was made in order to allow hunters who have not yet obtained or issued current hunting licences to renew them, following an evaluation conducted by the Ministry in coordination with the district governorships.

The police have also invited hunters to hunt responsibly and in harmony with nature and reminded that hunter checks will be carried out in all regions.

According to information obtained from the TRNC Hunting Federation, the hunting days for the Great Hunt have been determined as follows: October 29, November 5, 12, 19, 26, December 3, 10, 17, 24, 27, 31, and January 3, 7, 2024.

During the Great Hunt, only the following species can be hunted: Steppe Hare, Partridge, Pheasant, Quail, Woodcock, Turtle Dove, Pigeon, Fassa, Cikla, Crow, and Jay.

The Hunting Federation reminds that after October 28, 2023, it is prohibited to walk dogs in areas open to hunting, but it is permitted to walk dogs in areas closed to hunting after this date.

Kibris Postasi