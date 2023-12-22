A noteworthy application had been made to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) by a Cypriot Greek, Yeniduzen reports.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had previously ruled that the individual’s right to property, protected by the European Convention on Human Rights, was violated, and compensation for loss of use and moral damages was to be paid. In response to this decision, the Cypriot Greek has submitted an application to the IPC.

The newly submitted application to the IPC is reported to be similar to property claims, like the Loizidou case, previously brought before the ECHR. The execution review of the ECHR’s violation decision is ongoing before the Committee of Delegates of the Council of Europe. It is expected that the Cypriot Greek applicant’s submission to the IPC in this case will positively influence the execution process before the Delegates Committee.

In contrast to the applicant in the Loizidou case with similar content, this Cypriot Greek applicant in the current case chose to seek a solution via the IPC. This development is highlighted as reinforcing the effectiveness of the IPC, contrary to the claims of the Cyprus Greek side.

The Loizidou case, where a Cypriot Greek, Titina Loizidou, filed a complaint against Turkey with the ECHR in 1989, claiming violation of her property rights in the northern part of Cyprus. The ECHR ruled in favour of Loizidou, ordering Turkey to pay her compensation, which was fulfilled on December 2, 2003. The Delegates Committee closed its examination on September 22, 2022, finding the measures taken by the IPC regarding the ECHR’s Loizidou decision to be effective and sufficient.

As of 21 December 2023, 7,430 applications have been lodged with the Commission and 1,499 of them have been concluded.

