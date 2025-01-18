Greek Cypriot police have formally requested the extradition of four Turkish Cypriots allegedly connected to the death of 24-year-old Khan Shoaib, a Pakistani national who died following events on January 6.

The Fileleleftheros newspaper highlighted significant missteps and negligence in the case. It was revealed that three days passed before authorities identified the incident as a fatality. Initially, police were unaware that Shoaib had been shot, as the forensic doctor at the scene attributed his shoulder injury to possible trauma from a thrown stone, ruling out foul play.

Until January 10, Shoaib’s death had not been connected to the Potamia (Dereliköy) incident. The link became evident only after an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged in his chest.

The newspaper also reported on the role of the driver, a Cameroonian national, who inadvertently exposed the incident when he visited a body shop. Photos provided by the shop to the police brought the case into focus.

The Alithia newspaper noted that Greek Cypriot police have since publicly identified the deceased as Khan Shoaib. The investigation continues as authorities work to resolve the chain of events and hold those responsible accountable.

