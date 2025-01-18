LGC News logo

Greek Cypriot Police Request Extradition of Four Turkish Cypriots Over January 6 Incident

Greek Cypriot police have formally requested the extradition of four Turkish Cypriots allegedly connected to the death of 24-year-old Khan Shoaib, a Pakistani national who died following events on January 6.

The Fileleleftheros newspaper highlighted significant missteps and negligence in the case. It was revealed that three days passed before authorities identified the incident as a fatality. Initially, police were unaware that Shoaib had been shot, as the forensic doctor at the scene attributed his shoulder injury to possible trauma from a thrown stone, ruling out foul play.

Until January 10, Shoaib’s death had not been connected to the Potamia (Dereliköy) incident. The link became evident only after an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged in his chest.

The newspaper also reported on the role of the driver, a Cameroonian national, who inadvertently exposed the incident when he visited a body shop. Photos provided by the shop to the police brought the case into focus.

The Alithia newspaper noted that Greek Cypriot police have since publicly identified the deceased as Khan Shoaib. The investigation continues as authorities work to resolve the chain of events and hold those responsible accountable.

 

Kibris Postasi

Other Stories

&nbsp

[the_ad id="56102"]

Other Stories

This website contains affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase. This comes at no additional cost to you and helps us maintain and improve the site. We only recommend products or services that we trust and believe will benefit our audience.

Gambling is strictly for individuals aged 18 and above. Please gamble responsibly and only play within your means. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, seek help from professional resources such as BeGambleAware.org.

⁠The content provided on this website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice. We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information. Always consult with a qualified professional before making financial, gambling, or legal decisions.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook