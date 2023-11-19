Sunday, 19 November 2023

While locals in areas like Iskele are saying that they are becoming a minority following a building boom encouraged by foreign purchasers, and are lamenting the lack of infrastructure to support new builds, Greek Cypriots who own property or land in North Cyprus look on with anxiety.

Yeniduzen quotes Greek Cypriot daily ‘Alithia’, which states that “there is an ongoing construction frenzy” in the north of Cyprus.

Alithia commented that “the property issue [regarding settlement and/or compensation] is being resolved in this way“.

The newspaper compiled the news reflected in the Turkish Cypriot press and ran the headline “Occupied Cyprus is Being Built on Day by Day“.

Pointing to the fact that Turkish properties in the north were held on to, and that Greek Cypriot properties in particular were being sold to Turks, Russians, Iranians and other foreigners, the newspaper emphasised that “ownership is being dissolved day by day“.

“Greek Cypriot goods are sold to foreigners, Turkish Cypriot goods remain in the hands of Turkish Cypriots. If we have to sit at the negotiating table tomorrow, we will find Israelis, Russians, Ukrainians and the British as interlocutors instead of Turkish Cypriots. All this is happening at a time when President Nicos Christodulides rejects the Guterres Framework because it gives the user the first say in property, not the owner.

“Very soon we won’t even know who the owner is”.

Yeniduzen