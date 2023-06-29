Thursday, 29 June 2023

The European Commission has reported that according to data collected in 2022, trade across the Green Line increased by 138 percent, reaching a record of over 14.6 million euros, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a statement made by the European Commission Representation in Cyprus about the report, it was recalled that in 2021, the trading amount was close to 6.2 million euros, adding that there was a “significant increase” in trade and crossings over the Green Line.

In 2021, there were 2.3 million border crossings made by Turkish and Greek Cypriots, EU nationals and third country citizens. That figure increased to around 6 million last year, indicating that life has returned to normal post pandemic.

Financial Assistance Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community

The annual report regarding the implementation of the Financial Assistance Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community in 2022 was also included, and it was noted that the EU allocated 33.4 million financing for 2022.

The statement went on to say that among the many studies undertaken in 2022, the scholarship programme, which has been ongoing since 2007 benefiting more than 2,000 students, also had been financed. It was noted that with the 2022 contribution of 5 million euros, approximately 300 more students will be able to study in the EU this year.

Bi-communal Cultural Heritage Technical Committee

It was also stated that 2.6 million euros were given to continue the work of the Bi-communal Cultural Heritage Technical Committee, which had restored or protected more than 120 cultural artefacts.

It was emphasised that the Commission continues to work to help the Turkish Cypriot community to comply with EU standards on food safety and animal health, and as a result of the work, Turkish Cypriot cheese producers will be able to benefit from the registration of ‘Χαλλούμι’ (Halloumi)/’Halloumi’ as a Protected Designation of Origin in the EU and sell to the EU market through the Green Line if they meet the required conditions.

Kibris Postasi