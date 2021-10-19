Eight guards at Nicosia Central Prison have refused to work this morning, saying that the authorities had failed to protect the prison community from the outbreak of coronavirus in the prison, Kibris Postasi reported.

Testing found 109 inmates and eight guards positive for the coronavirus.

This morning the Minister of the Interior Kutlu Evren visited the prison and spoke with the guards to try and solve the problem.

Following conversations with the minister, the guards resumed their duties on the understanding that they would be able to self-isolate in separate dormitories to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to their families.

Representing the KTAMS union in prison, Güven Bengihan, called for more safety measures and continuous testing. He also said that a health worker should be on duty in the prison. He said that minister Evren had promised to attend to this issue.

