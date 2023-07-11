Tuesday, 12 July 2023

A Kyrenia lawyer Seyhan Yıldırım, who was shot in the foot at his office this morning was taken was taken to hospital to Kyrenia State Hospital, Yeniduzen reports.

He said that “I attribute the incident to a case about which a decision is approaching“.

Yıldırım said that he did not recognise the person who shot him, “Someone called the other day, said that her brother had an immigration problem and wanted to meet. I was not visiting the office much because of the holiday, but they said they wanted to meet with me, I told them to come tomorrow, they came and this incident happened“.

Yıldırım stated that the incident “may be related to a case whose appeal decision is expected to be announced in the coming months“.

Yıldırım said, “I am still in shock” and added, “The police acted very quickly and caught the suspect. I thank them“, he said.

The lawyer stated that the case he mentioned has been going on for years, but did not share information about its contents. He said, however, that this would not deter him from carrying on with the case.

It was reported that 21-year-old Yiğit Balaç was arrested at Ercan Airport on suspicion of shooting the lawyer, who remains in hospital at this time.

The Bar Association also made a statement about the incident. In the statement, the attack was condemned and the government and law enforcement forces were called to fulfill their duties in “establishing the right to live in peace and security“.

The Bar Association also emphasised that it will follow the legal process so that the aggressor receives the punishment he deserves.

Yeniduzen