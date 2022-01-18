The United Nations Security Council held a closed session to discuss UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s report on Cyprus and his recommendation that UNFICYP extend its mandate for a further six months, BRT reported.

In Guterres’ report covering the period from 19 July, 2021 to 15 December, 2021, he stated that developments in domestic politics on both sides are creating additional problems and that both communities are more skeptical of any progress in resolving the Cyprus problem.

Regarding the partial reopening of the fenced-off town of Varosha/Maraş, Guterres argued that this move had increased the distrust between all parties and between the two Cypriot communities.

“The passing of time continues to complicate efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution to the Cyprus problem,” Guterres said.

Stating that attitudes on both sides had become more divergent and entrenched, Guterres called on both sides to continue dialogue and rapprochement in order to keep the people’s hope alive in the absence of full-fledged negotiations.

The UN Secretary-General has recommended extending the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) mandate until 31 July 2022.

