The spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stefan Dujjaric, stated that UNSG Antonio Guterres will publish a report and his decisions made after the New York meeting between Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar regarding the Cyprus problem, Kibris Postasi reported.

Responding to a question about the disagreement between the two sides regarding the approach to solving the Cyprus problem, Dujjaric replied that the content of the meeting is being evaluated.

He said, “The informal meeting is being evaluated. Mr. Guterres is expected to announce his findings and decisions on Tuesday evening“.

After the informal meeting on Monday, Nicos Anastasiades said in a statement, “The UN Secretary-General appears to be about to appoint a [new] special representative to consider the possibility of finding future common ground through confidence-building measures and the commencement of dialogue“, he said.

Yeniduzen